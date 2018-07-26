Preteen girls help save woman who fell into Philadelphia creek

PHILADELPHIA - A group of preteen girls jumped into action when a woman fell into a creek in Philadelphia.
WPVI reported that the woman was attempting to get her cellphone when she fell into the water. The group of girls were playing nearby and heard what happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
“I was freaking out. We were all freaking out,” Destiny Marok, 11, told WPVI. “I’m about to go in (the creek) and get her and (the girls) are like, ‘Let the police do it.’”
Ten-year-old Manirah Bennett-Tyler said she got help from an adult.
“I told an older guy. That’s when he came down the hill and called the cops,” Manirah said. “The cops came and pulled the lady out of the water.”
The woman is expected to be OK, according to WPVI. CBS Phily reported she was taken to Lankenau Medical Center, a local hospital, to be checked out.
