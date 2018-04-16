0 Prosecutors: Babysitter abused toddler for dumping ketchup in toilet

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio - A Hanover Twp. woman is accused of fatally assaulting a 3-year-old in her care last month after the girl exhibited toddler behavior, according to recently filed court documents.

>> Read more trending news

Lindsay Partin, 36, of Shank Road, is charged with murder, four counts of felony endangering children and involuntary manslaughter after Hannah Wesche died.

The toddler suffered significant and severe bruising to her face, chest and neck on March 6 because Partin says Hannah “dumped ketchup in the toilet,” according to court documents filed by Butler County prosecutors.

>> On Journal-News.com: Father of toddler allegedly assaulted by babysitter speaks out

Two days later, after Hannah’s father, Jason Wesche, dropped off his daughter, Partin recklessly abused the toddler resulting in traumatic brain injury, cervical spinal cord hemorrhage and optic nerve sheath hemorrhages, prosecutors allege in the court documents.

At about 7 a.m. March 8, Hanover Twp. emergency crews and Butler County sheriff’s deputies responded to Partin’s residence for an unconscious child. They found Hannah unresponsive with labored breathing, according to the sheriff’s office.

>> On Journal-News.com: 911 call in alleged babysitter assault” ‘Hannah breathe. Breathe for Daddy”

Hannah was taken by medical helicopter to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. After further investigation, detectives and hospital personnel noted additional bruising on the child’s body. The child died in the hospital days later.

In the 911 call placed to county dispatchers, Partin identifies herself and says Hannah “all of a sudden she just passed out.”

Partin says she babysits kids and that Hannah had fallen the day before.

“She fell real bad yesterday … I thought she was fine,” Partin says. She tells the dispatcher in the 13-minute call that Hannah’s father also is with the girl.

﻿>> On Journal-News.com: Outbursts inside & out as babysitter charged with toddler’s death make appearance﻿﻿

Jason Wesche is heard saying, “Hannah breathe. Breathe for Daddy.”

After the girl was dropped off, Partin said the toddler went in the house and “passed out.”

Partin admitted to striking the child and stated the girl had fallen and struck her head on a concrete garage floor the previous day, according to police reports.

Partin has pleaded not guilty to all charges. She is free on $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Butler County Common Pleas Court next month for a pretrial hearing.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.