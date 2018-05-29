Prostitute shot at after going into wrong hotel room, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A prostitute trying to meet a client found herself running for her life after a man opened fire.
Memphis police said the shots rang out around 5 p.m. Monday.
When officers arrived, the victim told police she was a prostitute and was at the motel to meet a client.
Prostitute shot at after going to wrong room at Memphis hotel, police say https://t.co/ImwDyKgy85 pic.twitter.com/fnS6fC9Kmc— FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) May 29, 2018
She did not know which room the buyer was in and started knocking on doors at random. After knocking on one door, a group of people came out and started arguing.
An employee of the hotel told police the situation began to calm down, but, eventually, a member of the group started shooting in the direction of the woman.
Police said they found shell casing in the parking lot.
