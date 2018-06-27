Protect your kids from the summer heat

For better or worse, summer heat here we come.
With that kind of heat ahead, experts warn parents to be especially mindful of children.
Kids are more vulnerable to heatstroke than adults.
In 10 minutes, a car’s temperature can rise more than 20 degrees, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Even at an outside temperature of 60 degrees, the temperature inside a car can reach 110 degrees, which is 3 degrees more than the 107 degree body temperature at which a child would die.
If that happens, caretakers could face jail time.
The Traffic Safety Administration warns parents to check backseats before locking car doors and check to make sure children arrive safely when there is a change in the daily routine.
Also keep a stuffed animal or other visual reminder in the child’s car seat when it’s empty, and move the item to the front seat when the child is in the back seat, the administration recommended.
