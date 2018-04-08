‘Rambunctious' otter pups start swim lessons at Columbus Zoo

POWELL, Ohio - Five otter pups born in January recently started swim lessons at the Columbus Zoo.
The Asian small-clawed otter pups are learning in a practice pool with their parents Peanut and Gus.
“The otters are behind the scenes in their den and will need to be strong swimmers before they are introduced to the larger yard and bigger pool,” the zoo said in a Facebook post Wednesday with a video of the “rambunctious pups.”
The three male and two female otter pups were born Jan. 26.
