Rapper Jeezy runs AJC Peachtree Road Race to help raise $1 million

ATLANTA - Among the Olympians, returning champions and casual runners who took to the streets for the 2018 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on Wednesday morning, hometown rapper Jeezy trekked 6.2 miles alongside Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to raise money for three nonprofit organizations.
The two teamed up with a goal of contributing $1 million to Jeezy’s Street Dreamz Foundation, the Mayor’s Youth Scholarship Program and the Atlanta Track Club’s Kilometer Kids.
“(Mayor Bottoms is) a great a friend of mine,” Jeezy said of the partnership. “Anything I can do to support the city of Atlanta (and) support her cause, I’m always down. I’m always a phone call away if she needs me.”
The Peachtree was the rapper’s first 10K, but a recent devotion to distance running provided a solid foundation for the road race.
FINISH TOGETHER: @Jeezy, @KeishaBottoms are ready for #ajcprr. The ATL rapper is a first-time runner! Good luck to him, Mayor Bottoms and all the participants! #July4thOn2 pic.twitter.com/304lzcXcq5— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 4, 2018
At a news conference Tuesday, Jeezy received some advice about the course from two-time Olympic medalist Bernard Lagat. Those tips proved useful, as Lagat went on to win the men’s elite division with a time of 28:45 while Jeezy ran the entire course and finished in a little over an hour.
Finish line like #JeezyRunsPeachTree #TrustYaProcess #TM104 @DefianceFuel pic.twitter.com/xtrOcnpN2B— Sno (@Jeezy) July 4, 2018
“The crazy thing was (with) so much motivation going around it didn’t feel like it was really a race,” he said. “I love the people that were on the side of the road with their signs and giving away watermelon and beer. Welcome to Atlanta.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}