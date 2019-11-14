Rare three-antlered deer photographed in Michigan

A former Michigan state representative took a photo of a rare sight -- a deer with three antlers.
After a lifetime of hunting, Steve Lindberg, 75, traded his gun sight for a camera viewfinder and, for nearly the last seven years, he has shared at least a photo a day, mainly of animals and nature, on his Facebook page, the Detroit Free Press reported.
"Five days before rifle season for Whitetail Deer and look who I get to see, along with his girlfriend," the amateur photographer wrote on social media. "A three antlered, nine or twelve point buck (depending if you want to count the two little tines on the right antler, and the small tine on the left antler)."
Lindberg said he hopes the buck survives the season.
"At the end of the day, I'll be honest with you, I'd like to get more pictures of that deer," Lindberg told WLUC. "I'd like to see if it comes back next year, so I'm kind of rooting for it to make it through deer season."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}