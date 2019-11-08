Read: Democrats release transcript of Fiona Hill's testimony in impeachment probe

WASHINGTON - Democrats released a transcript Friday of a closed-door interview lawmakers had last month with Fiona Hill, a former White House adviser on Russia.
Hill appeared Oct. 14 for a closed-door interview with the House Intelligence, Oversight and Reform and Foreign Affairs committees. The committees are spearheading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
Hill told House impeachment investigators she had strongly and repeatedly objected to the ouster earlier this year of Marie Yovanovich as ambassador to Ukraine. Yovanovitch previously testified that Trump pressured the State Department to fire her.
Hill also testified that ex-national security adviser John Bolton was so disquieted by the back-channel Ukraine activities that he referred to Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, as a "hand grenade who is going to blow everybody up."
Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry after learning of a whistleblower complaint filed in August by an official concerned over Trump's attempts to get Ukrainian officials to investigate former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing.
Read the full transcript released Friday:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
