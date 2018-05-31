0 Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West meets with Trump over prison reform

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West met with President Donald Trump Wednesday at the White House for a discussion on sentencing guidelines and prison reform, according to social media posts from both Trump and Kardashian West.

“Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing,” Trump said in a tweet with a picture of the two in the Oval Office.

Kardashian West responded, also on Twitter, thanking Trump for the meeting.

“It is our hope that the president will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense,” she said.

“We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she – and so many like her – will get a second chance at life,” Kardashian West said in a second tweet on the issue.

Kardashian West has been campaigning for the release of Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother, who was sentenced to life in prison in 1997 after her conviction on charges related to a cocaine trafficking operation in Memphis, Tennessee, according to news reports.

Johnson has already spent more than two decades behind bars.

