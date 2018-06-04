Reese Witherspoon in talks to return for 'Legally Blonde 3'

Reese Witherspoon may be close to starring as lawyer Elle Woods again in “Legally Blonde 3.”
Deadline reported that the actress is nearing a deal with MGM and most of the creative team from the 2001 original, including screenwriters Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah.
According to Variety, Witherspoon would be producing the third film through her company, Hello Sunshine.
In the original film, which starred Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Victor Garber and Jennifer Coolidge, Witherspoon played a sorority girl who tried to win back her ex-boyfriend, played by Matthew David, by enrolling at Harvard Law school.
“Legally Blonde” grossed $141.8 million across the globe. The 2003 sequel, “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde,” grossed $124.9 million worldwide. It co-starred Sally Field and Regina King.
Us Weekly reported that Witherspoon has expressed interest in reprising the role.
“I actually think it’s kind of great right now (to do a third movie) because we’re talking about women in politics and how important that is to get more women,” she in an October 2015 interview on “Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe.” “I think it’d be kind of a cool thing to have (Elle) be a Supreme Court Justice or somebody who runs for office, like president.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}