Registered sex offender accused of performing sex act on child, police say

SAN DIEGO - A California man, a registered sex offender, was arrested Thursday, accused of performing a sex act on a child at a San Diego hotel, KNSD reported.
Douglas Richard Madruga, 66, of San Diego, is accused of performing a lewd act on a child under 14 years old, police said.
Officers on Tuesday responded to a call of a man harassing children at the pool of the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina around 7 p.m., San Diego Harbor Police said.
The suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived and after he was confronted by hotel security, KNSD reported.
Madruga was charged on two felony counts of performing a lewd act on a child under 14 and two felony counts of harassing or molesting a child, police said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}