Rep. John Lewis hospitalized after falling ill on plane

ATLANTA - Rep. John Lewis has been hospitalized after becoming ill on a flight back to Atlanta on Saturday.
A statement from Lewis' office said,
"Rep. John Lewis is in the hospital tonight for routine observation. He’s resting comfortably and expects to be released tomorrow."
Lewis, 78, was expected at an Atlanta event Saturday evening and did not appear.
#BREAKING: @repjohnlewis hospitalized after falling ill on plane: https://t.co/myDRhSBOVY LIVE updates on Channel 2 at 11 pic.twitter.com/4LeKlDj2G0— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 29, 2018
