Shooting reported in Panama City, Florida

Police in Panama City, Florida, are responding to a report of an active shooter, WJHG reported Tuesday.
Police say avoid the area of the 2300 block of Beck Avenue until further notice.
Multiple agencies are responding to the situation in the 2300 block of Beck Avenue, including the Walton County Sheriff's Office, the station reported.
One person has been reported with a graze would, the Panama City News Herald reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}