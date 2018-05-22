  • Shooting reported in Panama City, Florida

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    PANAMA CITY, FLA. -

    Police in Panama City, Florida, are responding to a report of an active shooter, WJHG reported Tuesday.

    Police say avoid the area of the 2300 block of Beck Avenue until further notice.

    Multiple agencies are responding to the situation in the 2300 block of Beck Avenue, including the Walton County Sheriff's Office, the station reported.

    One person has been reported with a graze would, the Panama City News Herald reported.

