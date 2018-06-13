0 Report: Fake cops pulling over nurses in Florida

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said Tuesday that it is investigating two incidents of fake police officers pulling over motorists on I-95 south of Jacksonville.

>> Read more trending news

The women who were pulled over both work as nurses at Jacksonville-area hospitals and gave law enforcement officers two different descriptions of the men who pulled them over.

In the first incident, authorities said that a nurse was on I-95 on the way to work when a car with flashing red and blue lights came up behind her.

She described a white male in his 50s with very short (or shaved) hair who approached her car asking for her driver’s license and stated she was speeding. She said he was wearing a tan uniform with a name tag of Moyer or Moer.

While the man was looking at her license and explaining the speed limit, the woman noted that he did not have a gun or gun belt on. The driver also said the man advised her about a ticket cost that would not have been accurate for the violation and told her he was from St. Johns County.

St. Johns County deputies do not wear tan uniforms.

The fake cop told the nurse she could “consider this a warning” and handed her license back to her after studying it, authorities said.

In the second instance, a female nurse was traveling south on I-95 on her way home from work when red and blue lights -- apparently mounted at the top of the windshield -- came on behind her.

This time, the vehicle was described as a dark-colored Chevy four-door sedan. She said the man who stopped her was a short, thin black male who wore rimmed glasses, a blue polo shirt and a black hat.

The woman said the man who pulled her over had a plastic tag around his neck that read “JSO Detective” and he identified himself as a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office detective.

As with the first incident, the fake cop said he stopped her for speeding and asked for her driver’s license. The driver stated he did not show a badge or any identification and did not appear to be armed.

After returning her driver’s license, the fake officer drove off, exiting onto County Road 210, and was not seen again.

The St. Johns County and Jacksonville Sheriff’s offices are continuing an investigation into these two events. Anyone who may have any information on the subjects mentioned or know someone who may have talked about conducting traffic stops on citizens with unlawfully installed police equipment is asked to contact us at 904-824-8304.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.