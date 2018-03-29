0 Ricky Skaggs, Dottie West, Johnny Gimble announced as Country Music Hall of Fame inductees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Country Music Association announced its latest class of inductees to the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville Tuesday morning.

Country singers Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were on hand to announce the inductees in three categories at the press conference.

>> Read more trending news

The Tennessean reported that late Western swing fiddler Johnny Gimble was named as the 2018 inductee in the category of recording and/or touring musician. According to a news release from the Country Music Association, the category is awarded every third year, in rotation with the songwriter and non-performer categories.

Gimble’s family responded to the news with excitement.

“Touched. Happy Hearted. Proud of Papa. Grateful. Honored. Blessed. Amazingly Graced!” the family said in a statement.

Fiddler Johnny Gimble was named a 2018 inductee of the Country Music Hall of Fame. (Photo by Country Music Association via CMA Press)

Singer Dottie West was posthumously honored and is an inductee in the category of veterans era artist. Her induction makes her the first female artist inducted posthumously since 1998, when Tammy Wynette joined the Hall of Fame.

“The whole West family is full of emotion,” West’s daughter, Shelly West, told CMA. “When I got the news that Dottie was being inducted, I don’t remember if I was laughing or crying louder! My heart just swelled as I knew that Mom’s fans would soon hear this sweet news. ... Although she sings in the angel’s band these years, she has needed her resting home on earth. She will have that home here at the Country Music Hall of Fame, sharing her love with all.”

Musician Ricky Skaggs is this year’s inductee for modern era artist. Skaggs, 63, was at the announcement event and thanked the anonymous voters and CMA for the honor.

“I was totally shocked and I burst into tears when I heard that I was going to be the newest inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame,” Skaggs said in a statement. “When I came to Nashville in 1980, I came to play music and hopefully get a record deal. All of that happened, but I never dreamed that I’d ever be a member of this hallowed Hall.

“There are so many others that have inspired me, encouraged me, ones that I’ve truly learned from, and ones that have made such great contributions to Country and Bluegrass music. I’m humbled and very grateful to soon be listed among my many heroes.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame was created by the CMA in 1961. More information on the inductees and the event can be found at CMAWorld.com.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.