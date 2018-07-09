0 Robin Wright says she was surprised, saddened by Kevin Spacey allegations

NEW YORK - Robin Wright has opened up about the sexual misconduct allegations against her former “House of Cards” co-star Kevin Spacey.

Speaking to the “Today” show Monday, Wright said she only knew Spacey professionally.

>> Read more trending news

“We were co-workers, really,” she said. “We never socialized outside of work. I haven’t heard from him and I don't even know how to reach him. Respectful, professional relationship. He was so great with me. He was never disrespectful to me. So, that’s my personal experience. That’s the only thing I feel that I have the right to talk about.”

In October, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexual misconduct. Rapp said the incident occurred when he was 14 and Spacey was 46.

“I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago," Spacey said in a statement at the time. “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Since then, others have come forward with allegations against Spacey, including eight employees on the Netflix political drama, who accused him of “predatory” conduct.

Wright said she has not spoken to her former costar since the allegations emerged.

“I don’t even know how to reach him,” she said. “Kevin and I knew each other between ‘action’ and ‘cut,’ and in between setups where we would giggle. I didn't know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.”

After the allegations emerged, Spacey was suspended from the show, which will end its run with a sixth season in the fall starring Wright’s character, Claire Underwood. The final season, castmates say, had already been in the works before allegations against Spacey emerged.

When asked about Spacey’s suspension, Wright said she wasn’t sure about how to comment on Netflix’s decision.

“I don’t know how to comment on that,” she said. “But I think at that time the shock was so intense all over the nation, for many reasons, many stories, many people, I think that everybody felt that it was respectful to back off.”

Wright said she has experienced sexual harassment in Hollywood.

“This is a bigger, broader issue, I think — which is seduction,” she said. “I don’t care who you are. It’s about power, and once you overpower someone, that person then becomes vulnerable. And this last year, I think, has shined a light in a new way to allow us to start a new conversation.

“We just need to shift the paradigm.”

Watch Wright’s “Today” show interview below.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.