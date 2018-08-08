Roofer kills co-worker with circular saw, police say

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. - A roofer used a circular saw to kill a co-worker Monday, police said.
Maguel A. Nabarro, 24, used the saw and cut Israel Valles-Flores, 37, severely on the neck and face, according to WQOW.
Police found Valles-Flores unconscious on a roof where the men were working around 4:30 p.m., the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
Nabarro, of St. Louis, was arrested and charged with suspicion of intentional homicide, the Pioneer Press reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}