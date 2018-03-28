‘Roseanne' reboot draws big numbers and mostly positive reviews

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - The reboot of the popular 1990s sitcom “Roseanne” aired Tuesday night to mostly positive reviews and big numbers for ABC as millions of loyal fans tuned in to see how the beloved Conner family is faring 20 years later.
The back-to-back-episodic premiere drew 18 million viewers and a 5.1 rating share in the critical 18-to-49-year-old demographic, according to CNN Money.
It is the highest-rated comedy on any network since 2014 and the premiere of CBS’ “The big Bang Theory,” according to ABC.
TV Ratings: 'Roseanne' revival skyrockets with stunning premiere https://t.co/NZbWtUZ8ku pic.twitter.com/EdfmrRnfUw— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 28, 2018
The show now, like before, centers on a blue-collar, working-class family in a fictional town in the Midwest, but now the Conner family is navigating the current tricky political landscape in the country as star Roseanne Barr, a real-life Donald Trump supporter, is a Trump supporter on the show, while her sister, Jackie, played by Laurie Metcalf, is a Hillary Clinton supporter. The show grapples with other relevant social issues like race and parenthood, too.
The original sit-com ran from 1988 until 1997, when it finished up its run to a much smaller audience than the one that tuned in for the series revival.
The reboot of "Roseanne" got off to an enormously strong start on Tuesday night https://t.co/SiWzv2EpPP— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 28, 2018
