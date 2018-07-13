Russian hacking: Read the indictment charging Russian intelligence officers with election

The U.S. Justice Department announced charges Friday against 12 Russian intelligence officers accusing them of hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential election.
Twelve Russian intelligence officers were indicted Friday on suspicion of interference in the 2016 presidential election.
The indictments were announced by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as part of the ongoing probe by special counsel Robert Mueller.
The indictment says that the Russians hacked into the computer networks of the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
The Russians are also accused of releasing stolen Clinton campaign emails on the internet in the months before the election.
Here is the indictment that was filed in Washington D.C.
Netyksho Et Al Indictment by National Content Desk on Scribd
