  • San Diego shooting: 5 hurt in East Village, police say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    SAN DIEGO -

    At least five people were hurt when gunfire erupted in San Diego's East Village late Monday, police said.

    According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, authorities are searching for two suspects, both described as 18- to 25-year-old black men, in connection with the shooting. Police said one suspect was 6-foot-2, wore gloves and carried a handgun, while the other wore a "pullover sweatshirt with blue or white squares on the front," the Union-Tribune reported.

    The victims' injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, authorities said.

