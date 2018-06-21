School falls short for funding new weight equipment, NBA legend Shaq makes up the difference

LAFAYETTE, La. - A Louisiana high school can thank one of the biggest names in basketball for its new weight room.
Lafayette High School was given $21,000 by the Lafayette Parish School Board for the project to redo its weight room, but the total price tag was just over $40,000, The Daily Advertiser reported.
But Shaquille O’Neal made sure they got the new weight equipment they needed for the school’s athletic programs by paying the remainder of the bill.
“If we didn’t have Shaq step in to help us, it would have been another two years for us to raise the money,” football coach Rob Pool told the Advertiser.
The coaches spent the day Wednesday putting the green and black customized machines together in time for Thursday’s football team workout, the Advertiser reported.
The donation, which Shaq told the team about via a video back in March, was part of South Louisiana Giving Day, the Advertiser reported.
