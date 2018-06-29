School officials help deputies catch gator found at Florida school

FROSTPROOF, Fla. - School officials gave deputies a hand after a gator was found at a Polk County school Thursday.
Meanwhile, at Frostproof High..... this guy just showed up for summer school. Guess gators aren’t really smart after all huh @GainesvillePD 🤣 Deputy Yates is standing by for a trapper to relocate this lost beast #goGators #SummerSchool #onlyinflorida #welivehere pic.twitter.com/AMa0Qu0MoE— Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) June 28, 2018
Deputies were called to Frostproof Middle-Senior High School Thursday to remove the gator.
As officials were waiting for a trapper to arrive, the school’s principal and athletic director helped deputies to wrangle the reptile.
Aaaand there’s Deputy Yates. Standing by for trapper. Welcome to Polk County. pic.twitter.com/pHTipP6b1K— Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) June 28, 2018
No students were at the school at the time and the gator was removed without injury, deputies said.
When the trapper’s too far away....Deputies & school staff save the day! Frostproof High Principal Windham & athletic director Loveless helped Deputy Yates trap the interloper. No kids @ the school. Gator is not harmed. All in a day’s work in good ole #Polk pic.twitter.com/xQKZ0VaGmQ— Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) June 28, 2018
