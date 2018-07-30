  • Second firefighter killed battling blaze near Yosemite

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. - A second firefighter died Sunday battling flames at the Ferguson Fire burning near Yosemite National Park.

    The firefighter, who has not been identified, was treated for injuries at the scene but died before he could be hospitalized, a spokesman told The Associated Press.

    The firefighter was part of a crew removing brush from the front lines of the fire, which has consumed 53,646 acres, according to KCRA

    He was the second firefighter to fall victim to the fire.

    Braden Varney, 36, was killed July 14 while operating heavy equipment and it overturned, according to KCRA. At least seven other firefighters have been injured since the blaze started July 13. 

