SEE: Image of Trump in the clouds really does look like him

Who hasn’t played the cloud game? It’s a rite of childhood, but usually the fluffy white clouds tend to look like familiar shapes and objects.
For a South Carolina man, it was quite different.
AJ Brackins snapped a photo of a giant dark cloud that resembled a profile of President Donald Trump and posted it to Facebook last Thursday.
The cloud really does bear an uncanny resemblance to the president.
