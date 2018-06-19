  • SEE: Image of Trump in the clouds really does look like him

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    GAFFNEY, S.C. -

    Who hasn’t played the cloud game? It’s a rite of childhood, but usually the fluffy white clouds tend to look like familiar shapes and objects. 

    For a South Carolina man, it was quite different.

    AJ Brackins snapped a photo of a giant dark cloud that resembled a profile of President Donald Trump and posted it to Facebook last Thursday.

    The cloud really does bear an uncanny resemblance to the president.

