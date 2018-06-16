Server at North Carolina restaurant accused of stealing $10,000 in tips

CARY, N.C. - A server at a North Carolina restaurant is accused of stealing $10,000 in tips, WTVD reported.
Erika Denton, 26, was arrested and charged with falsely obtaining property by false pretense. She posted a $2,500 bond and appeared in court Friday.
Police said Denton had altered food receipts at Tasu Asian Bistro in Cary, inflating the tip amount while not altering the final bill total. In some cases, the tip total had been tripled, WTVD reported.
"It is very disappointing," restaurant manager Katrina Oliver told the television station. "It's really hard to find people that you can trust that they can be loyal to you."
Denton was fired in February, WTVD reported.
Tasu management is now reviewing its receipts nightly to make sure they add up, and will begin doing background checks on potential employees.
"We want to make sure that when we hire people, that they will stay with us longer and they can provide excellent customer services to our guests," Oliver told WTVD.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}