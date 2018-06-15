3 people shot in Georgia grocery store parking lot, police say

Three people are confirmed shot at a shopping center in DeKalb County, police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Police confirmed they have one person detained in the incident.
Investigators said a man and a woman were followed by two people into the store. When they were on the way out of the store, the man and woman exchanged gunfire with the group of people, injuring three people, police said.
Police said the suspects involved in the shooting were the one injured in the incident. Investigators said they were likely trying to either rob or carjack the couple.
Investigators said the victims have moderate injuries.
A Kroger grocery store was blocked off by crime scene tape, as well as a large part of the parking lot located at the Wesley Chapel Square shopping center east of Atlanta.
A lone gun could be seeing lying in the road near an empty parking space.
The shooting comes just days after a man was fatally shot at a nearby gas station.
