0 Shania Twain apologizes for saying she would have voted for Donald Trump

Shania Twain has apologized for comments she said were in response to a question that caught her off guard.

The country-pop singer was quoted in an interview with The Guardian published Sunday in which she said she would have voted for President Donald Trump.

“I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest,” Twain told The Guardian. “Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want (expletive). I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

Twain, a Canadian, could not vote in the US presidential election.

The comments didn’t sit well with fans and others, prompting a thread of apology tweets from the singer.

“I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard,” Twain said Sunday. “As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context.

“I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President.

I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited “understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician

“My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows.”

Twain is known for songs that espouse women’s empowerment in relationships and she’s previously expressed support of the LGBT community in interviews, celebrating the Supreme Court overturning the Defense of Marriage Act in 2013.

