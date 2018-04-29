0 Shaquem Griffin's inspirational story not limited to football fans

Shaquem Griffin’s story is an inspirational one, and it moved to another level after he was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL draft. His legion of well-wishers continues to grow.

Griffin, who was drafted in the fifth round, received encouragement and best wishes from players and fans on Twitter.

The outside linebacker had his left hand amputated as a child because of amniotic band syndrome, but was a two-year starter at the University of Central Florida and was a first-team all-conference selection both seasons.

Thrilled for you @Shaquemgriffin. Beyond words... — Jim Abbott (@jabbottum31) April 28, 2018

He was reunited with his twin brother Shaquill when the Seahawks made him the 141st overall pick. That brought Griffin full circle from the NFL scouting combine, when he bench-pressed 225 pounds 20 times with a prosthetic left hand.

"I couldn't breathe," Griffin told ESPN said after he was drafted. "I didn't know what to say. I was trying to get the words out, but I couldn't talk."

Griffin’s well-wishers included pro athletes and people who have faced the same hurdles as the linebacker. They were joyous in their posts.

“Thrilled for you,” former major-league pitcher Jim Abbott, who was born without a right hand, wrote on Twitter. “Beyond words.”

“So grateful for this moment!!!” Twitter user Gienelle wrote, showing a picture of her son displaying a prosthetic left hand. “This pick is powerful for my boy!! His dreams just went through the roof!! “

So grateful for this moment!!! This pick is powerful for my boy!! His dreams just went through the roof!! Can't wait to watch the Hawks this season with my boy! #gohawks pic.twitter.com/lodfCV0P0U — Gienelle (@gienelle33) April 28, 2018

Chris Pugh, whose daughter lost fingers to amniotic band syndrome, called Griffin “inspirational.”

“No matter what team he plays for, I'm a big Shaquem Griffin fan,” he wrote.

Drew Carfrae, a Steelers fan from Iowa who said he used a wheelchair, wrote that “to see someone that other people would say had a ‘disability’ prove doubters wrong, is amazing.”

“Cheering and crying that his dreams came true,” wrote Amy Eldridge, whose son has one hand.

Is it dusty in here? pic.twitter.com/tlOAZMRzu5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2018

As the mom to a son with one hand, we’ve been following Shaquem’s story for years. Cheering and crying that his dreams came true. 👏 https://t.co/xldz835ycu — Amy Eldridge (@amy_lwb) April 29, 2018

My daughter lost fingers due to amniotic band syndrome. So inspirational to see @Shaquemgriffin, who lost a left hand due to the condition, work hard and get drafted in the NFL. No matter what team he plays for, I'm a big Shaquem Griffin fan https://t.co/9TPHwZi9bV #NFLDraft2018 pic.twitter.com/lKBlktF8kn — Chris Pugh (@chrispugh3) April 28, 2018

Great move ever was your pick I have Cerebral Palsy but I don't keep that from doing anything I want to do — Coach Steve Lampe (@g_grinch) April 29, 2018

Welcome to Seattle!!! As a local hand therapist, you will be an inspiration to my patients! As a season ticket holder, excited to see you and your brother together 💚💙 Go Seahawks!! — lisatorg (@lisatorg) April 29, 2018

I have ABS, and want the best for you @Shaquemgriffin . I am @HoustonTexans for life true and through. I will always root for you and wish you well in the NFL! Show them what you can do and don't listen to the haters. — Kenneth (@Blingogringo) April 29, 2018

@richeisen @Shaquemgriffin @NFL @MikeMayock I love your story man! I am in a wheelchair and to see someone that other people would say had a "disability" prove doubters wrong, is amazing. I am a Steelers fan from Iowa but, I might have to cheer for @Seahawks on my spare time! — Drew Carfrae (@carfraed) April 28, 2018

Twelve-year-old Julianna Linton was born with amniotic band syndrome and posted a video before the draft. She also got to meet Griffin when the Knights played Houston in 2016.

Here’s when they first met at the Houston game in 2016 😊 pic.twitter.com/il2Salwx8S — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 28, 2018

On Twitter, Griffin thanked “everyone who has helped push me, motivate me and support me. Most importantly, thank you Seahawks.”

Thank you to everyone who has helped push me, motivate me and support me Most importantly thank you Seahawks. @Bose #GoHawks #AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/QxforGiEZq — shaquem griffin (@Shaquemgriffin) April 29, 2018

