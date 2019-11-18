3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart, authorities say

Three people died Monday morning in a shooting outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, including the person suspected of first opening fire, according to multiple reports.
Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed to KOKI-TV that three people, including the suspected shooter, were reported dead after authorities responded to reports of the shooting in Duncan.
Update 12:15 p.m. EST Nov. 18: Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOKI-TV that the people killed Monday in a shooting outside the Walmart in Duncan included two men and a woman.
Authorities said the suspected shooter was among the three people killed.
Authorities continue to investigate.
Update 11:55 a.m. EST Nov. 18: Jason Hicks, district attorney for Caddo, Grady, Jefferson and Stephens counties, told The Duncan Banner that the scene was contained before 10:45 a.m. local time.
The newspaper reported that police were expected to hold a news conference on Monday morning to share more details on the incident.
Original report: Unidentified sources told KSWO the shooting happened outside the Walmart. Witnesses told the news station shots were also fired inside the store. Authorities did not immediately confirm the reports.
