Singer Chris Brown arrested after Florida performance

Singer Chris Brown was arrested Thursday night in Florida on an outstanding warrant after a performance in West Palm Beach, CNN reported.
Brown, 29, was arrested on an outstanding out-of-county warrant from 2017, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department. The department did not provide more details but said Brown was booked and released after posting bail, CNN reported.
The singer had finished a show at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre when he was arrested, TMZ reported.
Brown has had several scrapes with authorities, most notably in 2009 after he was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats in an incident with then-girlfriend Rihanna, CNN reported.
He received five years of probation and community service, CNN said.
