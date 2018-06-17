  • Small earthquake detected in Mexico City after national team beats Germany

    MEXICO CITY - Fans cheering the national team’s win over Germany created an “artificial quake” that tipped the Richter scale, according to reports

    Seismologists at two monitoring stations in Mexico City picked up readings when Hirving Lozano scored 35 minutes into Mexico’s 1-0 upset over defending champion Germany Sunday, according to USA Today

    Officials at the California Earthquake Center told USA Today the induced quake likely generated a 2 on the Richter scale and would have gone unnoticed by the public if it were a typical earthquake. 

    Germany became the third defending champion to lose in its opening match in the last 16 years. Mexico next plays Korea Republic June 23. 

