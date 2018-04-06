  • Small explosive device detonates inside California Sam's Club, no injuries

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ONTARIO, Calif. - An explosive device went off inside a Sam’s Club store in Ontario, California, on Thursday afternoon, but no one was injured and there was no significant damage, according to authorites.

    Emergency crews first responded to reports of a structural fire at the store around 5 p.m. EDT, Ontario police said in a post on Twitter.

    The incident was initially reported to police dispatchers by a witness who heard popping sounds, according to KABC-TV

    Customers and employees were evacuated from the store as authorities investigated.

    Police pulled over a car a short distance from the store and located another explosive device inside it, KABC reported. A suspect was taken into custody. 

    There’s no word on a motive.

