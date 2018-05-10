  • South Carolina Mother, 6 children missing after judge orders kids into DSS custody

    OCONEE COUNTY, N.C. - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina needs the public's help in finding a missing mother and her six children. 

    According to authorities, Jennafer Price was ordered by a judge Wednesday to turn over custody of her children to the Department of Social Services, but when DSS went to the home to pick them up, they were gone, along with Price.

    Deputies have entered Price and the children’s information into the National Crimes Information Center database and have obtained arrest warrants charging Price with six counts of custodial interference.

    Officials think Price, 33, may be driving a 2001 Toyota Sienna minivan with a South Carolina tag 668KW.

    Deputies said Price has a history of drug abuse.

    The children are:

    • 11-year-old Alana Grant
    • 9-year-old Tristan Price
    • 6-year-old Nyomi Hardwick
    • 4-year-old Alijah Hardwick
    • 2-year-old Rylee Hardwick
    • Anton Hardwick, who turned one on Thursday

    Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Price and the children is asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or call your local law enforcement agency.

