South Florida hunter suffers 'substantial' bite from alligator, authorities say

A Florida hunter suffered a "substantial" bite Saturday morning from an alligator that could have been 10 feet long, authorities said.
According to Martin County Fire Rescue, a 911 call was made at 11 a.m. from the southwest area of Martin County. TCPalm reported.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office sent a helicopter to the swampy area north of Pahokee to find the man, who is in his 30s, spokeswoman Christine Christofek. told the website. Christofek did not identify the hunter or his condition.
According to the Palm Beach Post, the hunter was rescued after another man in a swamp buggy pulled the victim to safety and called 911. It took authorities some time to find the man in the wilderness area, which stretches 34 square miles, the newspaper reported.
The victim was taken to a hospital in West Palm Beach, Christofek told the Sun-Sentinel.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident, the newspaper reported.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}