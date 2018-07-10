Southwest Airlines to stop serving peanuts on all flights

Southwest Airlines will stop serving peanuts on all its flights starting Aug. 1.
Airline officials said this is a precautionary measure to help those who might have life-threatening nut allergies, KTVT reports.
Peanuts have long been a staple snack for Southwest Airlines. When the budget airline first emerged in 1971, Southwest didn’t serve in-flight meals, promoting itself as having “peanut fares.”
This comes after members of a Texas family said the airline put their 9-year-old son in danger due to peanuts served on board a Southwest flight earlier this year.
The family had to administer the boy’s EpiPen after he had a severe reaction to peanuts being served on board the flight, Fox News reports.
While Southwest Airlines will no longer serve peanuts, airline officials said other free snacks -- like pretzels -- will still be offered.
