  • Squirrel caught stealing doughnut from police

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A squirrel should have known better than to steal a doughnut from police, of all people.

    But that is exactly what happened in Anchorage and it was all caught on video, The Associated Press reported.

    The police department posted video to its Facebook page of the rodent robber scurrying across the parking lot carrying a doughnut. The department said the “crime” is not only a felony but also rude.

     

