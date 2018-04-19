0 Starbucks founder Howard Schultz speaks for first time since arrest of 2 black men

Starbucks Executive Chairman Howard Schultz publicly apologized on television Wednesday morning for the arrest of two black men at one their stores.

>> Read more trending news

The arrest caused an uproar that led to the company’s decision to close its more than 8,000 U.S. stores for an afternoon of racial bias training for employees.

"I'm embarrassed, ashamed. I think what occurred is reprehensible at every level. I take it personally, and we're committed to making it right. The announcement we made yesterday to do significant training is just the beginning,” Schultz told “CBS This Morning” anchor Gayle King.

The incident happened last Thursday when a manager at a Philadelphia Starbucks called 911 on two black men who were waiting for a friend.

The manager said the men asked to use the bathroom, didn't buy anything and refused to leave.

They were arrested but later released without charges.

On “CBS This Morning,” Schultz was asked about the Starbucks manager who called police.

“I spent time yesterday with the white manager who made the call,” said Schultz.

He said though the woman is no longer with the company, he wants her to sit down with the two young men and have a conversation.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson has already met face to face with the two men involved in the incident.

King asked Schultz about the estimated loss of revenue for the company for the planned partial closure next month.

"It will cost millions of dollars, but I’ve always viewed this not as an expense but an investment in our company,” Schultz said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.