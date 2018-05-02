0 Success story: Teen accepted to more than 100 colleges, earns $4.5M in scholarships

GREENSBORO, N.C. - There are no limits to what hard work and determination can get you. A teen from North Carolina is a perfect example.

Jasmine Harrison, 17, has not one, not 10, not even 50 college acceptance letters. She has received 113 letters welcoming her to colleges and universities across the country. On top of that feat, she has been awarded more than $4.5 million in merit-based scholarships, WFMY reported.

But how does someone apply to enough schools to get 113 acceptance letters?

She used the Common Black College application to apply to 53 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and got into 26 universities, WFMY reported.

She also used the College Foundation of North Carolina College Application Month. Using the special time, she applied to schools in North Carolina for free.

Then Harrison used the Common Application and applied to 20 more at one time.

Much love for Jasmine Harrison. She got into 113 colleges and was awarded more than FOUR MILLION DOLLARS in scholarships. @wfmy #BlackGirlMagic https://t.co/FE3VBhyCMn pic.twitter.com/IDiNgmkhH4 — Taheshah Moise (@Taheshah) May 1, 2018

So which school did Harrison choose to attend? That’s Bennett College. She has a full scholarship and will major in biology. She hopes to become a NICU nurse, WFMY reported.

Harrison graduates from The Academy at Smith later this month and expects to have a 4.0 GPA, WFMY reported.

