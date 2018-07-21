0 Survey: Black millennials are more religious than other millennials

Black millennials are more religious than other members of their generation, according to a new analysis from Pew Research Center.

The analysis, based on data from the Center’s 2014 Religious Landscape Study, revealed that 64 percent of black millennials are highly religious compared to 39 percent of nonblack millennials. Religious commitment was measured by a four-item scale which includes belief in God, self-described importance of religion, prayer and worship attendance.

More than half of black millennials (61 percent) said they pray daily compared to 39 percent of nonblack millennials, while 38 percent of black millennials said they attend religious services at least weekly compared to 25 percent of nonblack millennials.

Black millennials are also more likely to read scripture outside of religious services than nonblack millennials and 61 percent of black millennials said they feel a deep sense of spiritual peace and well-being at least weekly compared to 50 percent of nonblack millennials.

Millennials as a whole (the generation born between 1981 and 1996) are generally less religious than other generations, according to a number of recent surveys from Pew Research Center. This pattern is also seen among black millennials when comparing them to older black Americans.

Black millennials are less likely than older blacks to say they pray daily, attend religious service weekly or that religion is very important to them. They are also less likely than older blacks to read scripture outside of religious services or report a deep sense of spiritual peace and well-being at least weekly.

A previous analysis from Pew Center showed that older African Americans are also more likely than younger black adults to be associated with historically black Protestant churches -- 63 percent of the Silent Generation (born between 1928 and 1945) compared to 41 percent of black millennials.

Only one aspect of religion seems to transcend demographics. Respondents in all of these groups are about equally likely to report feeling a deep sense of wonder about the universe.

