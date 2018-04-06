Suspect killed in shootout with Fremont police

FREMONT, Calif. - California officials said an armed man, believed to be a wanted felon, was killed in Fremont after a shootout with police, KGO reported. It is the fifth fatal shooting by Fresno police since February 2016.
Undercover police tracked down the passenger of a car, but when they attempted to pull the vehicle over the man exited and began running.
According to police, the man ran toward a gasoline station, then into an intersection, where he began shooting at officers, KGO reported.
"He pulled a gun," Vanessa Campos told KGO. "They (police) told him to drop it and he fired shots at the officers so they fired back at him."
#BREAKING @FremontPD stopped this car. Suspect ran. PD says he fired first. They returned fire. Suspect wanted for outstanding warrants. Died @ scene. pic.twitter.com/2bGoTAA4iO— Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) April 6, 2018
The suspect died at the scene. No officers or bystanders were hurt, KGO reported. He has not been identified.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}