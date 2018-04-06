  • Suspect killed in shootout with Fremont police

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    FREMONT, Calif. - California officials said an armed man, believed to be a wanted felon, was killed in Fremont after a shootout with police, KGO reported. It is the fifth fatal shooting by Fresno police since February 2016.

    Undercover police tracked down the passenger of a car, but when they attempted to pull the vehicle over the man exited and began running.

    According to police, the man ran toward a gasoline station, then into an intersection, where he began shooting at officers, KGO reported.

    "He pulled a gun," Vanessa Campos told KGO. "They (police) told him to drop it and he fired shots at the officers so they fired back at him."

    The suspect died at the scene. No officers or bystanders were hurt, KGO reported. He has not been identified.

