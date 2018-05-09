SUV drives into lake that's home to gators, police jump in to rescue driver

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A police officer in Texas jumped into action when he realized a woman was trapped in a sinking SUV.
The Sugar Land Police Department said they received calls that a Jeep was driving too fast, and that it jumped a curb, and went down an embankment before finally coming to stop in a lake.
That’s when three police officers jumped into the water, knowing that alligators and snakes live in the lake, The Associated Press reported.
Eventually police were able to get to her and get her to safety.
KHOU said the woman apparently fell asleep at the wheel and woke up when the SUV was partially underwater. The doors were locked and the windows would not open.
This isn’t the first time someone has driven into the lake. It was actually the third time according to those who live there. The street is a dead end and there are no lights, KHOU reported.
