Teacher facing murder charges in 2016 gang retaliation killing of brother and sister

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta teacher was arrested at school Friday and taken out in handcuffs, charged with killing a brother and sister in a deadly home invasion in 2016.
Michael De’Sean White, 26, a teacher at Toney Elementary School in DeKalb County, is charged with four counts of murder, Clayton County Police spokeswoman Sgt. Ashanti Marbury said Tuesday.
Investigators said 11-year-old Tatiyana Coates and her brother, 15-year-old Daveon Coates, were shot to death on Oct. 22, 2016, in a gang-retaliation killing that missed its target. Police have said the intended target was another 15-year-old, who lived in the home briefly after Daveon and Tatiyana’s mother took his family in.
The gun believed to have been used in the slayings was found in Tennessee.
White has been removed from his teaching position until an investigation is complete, district officials said. He has taught fifth grade at the school since August, and started with the district as a paraprofessional in March 2017.
