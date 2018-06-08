Teacher who quietly amassed fortune leaves $1 million to special needs students

DUMONT, N.J. - Emanuele Triggiano, superintendent for Dumont Public Schools, thought it was a joke when retired special education teacher Genevieve Via Cava said she was going to donate $1 million to the district.
Then he got the paperwork.
Via Cava, who started with the district in 1945, lived frugally and amassed a small fortune, donating $1 million to fund a scholarship to help special needs students when she died in 2011, according to the Bergen Record.
The money will be used to fund a $25,000 scholarship for one special needs student who wants to attend post-high school education, including college or a trade school, according to the Record.
The $1 million will be into a fund that generates interest so the district will be able to give out the scholarship for many years.
“She’s leaving behind a lasting legacy,” said Richard Jablonski, Via Cava’s close friend and the executor of her will.
One last gift to her students: A Dumont teacher donated $1M to her special ed students, and now there's a scholarship for them in her name. | Story by @snoda11 https://t.co/NI4wTG8CNb— NorthJersey.com (@northjersey) June 7, 2018
