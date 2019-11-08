Technology, heart allow dying North Carolina father to watch son play basketball one final time

When K.J. Garrett took the court Monday night during a basketball scrimmage between High Point Christian and Caldwell academies, his biggest fan was watching from 20 miles away.
The scrimmage, organized as a favor to the Garrett family, allowed Kevin Garrett to watch his son K.J. play for possibly the last time before the elder Garrett succumbs to a rare form of bladder cancer, WXII reported.
According to the TV station, Kevin Garrett was diagnosed four years ago with urachal cancer but was recently given only days to live by his doctors. High Point Christian Academy's 2019-20 basketball season has not yet begun.
A livestream broadcast, however, made it possible for Kevin to watch from his hospice bed as K.J. took the court one last time.
Tonight - the guys aren't playing for points.— Alma McCarty (@AlmaJMcCarty) November 4, 2019
Even so - the stands are packed.
Friends and family from all over came to tonight's game in full support of KJ, his mom & his dad. 🏀💕@WFMY pic.twitter.com/CEis6mlhu5
"This means a lot actually. This will be the last time my dad will ever see me play," KJ told WKMY, adding, "I wanted to be sure to put on a show for him."
