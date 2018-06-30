Teen missing after jumping into Mississippi River after concert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are actively searching for a missing teen who jumped in the Mississippi River Friday night after attending the Widespread Panic concert at the Mud Island Amphitheater in Memphis.
Police have identified him as Pace Taylor, 19, WHBQ reports.
Taylor was seen jumping the barrier wall of the Amphitheater on the banks of the Mississippi River.
Police say Taylor then slipped into the river and was seen drifting away from Mud Island.
MPD identified teen who jumped in Mississippi River after concert https://t.co/Ly9D6PELe3— FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) June 30, 2018
Officers describe Taylor as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt with brown shorts.
Last night, while @ the Wide Spread Panic concert on Mud Island, a male White was seen jumping over the over the wall in the rear of the Mud Island Amphitheater into the MS River. Thus far, the male has not been located. Officers and MPDs Harbor Patrol are still looking for him.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 30, 2018
