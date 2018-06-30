  • Teen missing after jumping into Mississippi River after concert

    By: Courtney Mickens, Fox13Memphis.com

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are actively searching for a missing teen who jumped in the Mississippi River Friday night after attending the Widespread Panic concert at the Mud Island Amphitheater in Memphis.

    Police have identified him as Pace Taylor, 19, WHBQ reports.

    Taylor was seen jumping the barrier wall of the Amphitheater on the banks of the Mississippi River.

    Police say Taylor then slipped into the river and was seen drifting away from Mud Island.

    Officers describe Taylor as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt with brown shorts.

     

