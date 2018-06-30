0 Teen plows through Texas Walmart after fight with girlfriend, police say

SAN ANGELO, Texas - A man who allegedly tried to run over his girlfriend plowed into a Walmart in San Angelo, Texas on Thursday.

Caleb Wilson, 19, was shopping in the store when he got into a fight with his girlfriend, KTXS reported.

The couple exited the store and another customer intervened, convincing the 18-year-old woman to go back inside the store.

Wilson left and returned in his car, plowing into the store, according to San Angelo Live.

Surveillance video shows Wilson’s girlfriend and the other customer jump out of the way as the red truck plowed into shelves and displays.

Ty Matlock told WTXS he was inside the store at the time. He said Walmart employees yelled for shoppers to leave the store, find an emergency exit or find cover.

“The screams that I was hearing were people who were like, ‘You need to stop. Back up. Go away. Get out of the way.’ Things like that,” Matlock said. “I had no doubt in my mind that he was gunning for people.”

After several minutes, Wilson drove out of the store and back into the parking lot, where he allegedly hit a parked car.

Wilson was arrested when he stopped at a nearby gas station.

San Angelo police said the truck was leaking fuel and officers had to activate emergency shutoff switches.

Police said Wilson showed signs of “excited delirium” and was taken to a hospital, where he was also combative with medical staff.

“From his behavior and everything involved in this incident, it's clear the suspect was under the influence of an unknown intoxicant,” said San Angelo police officer Tracy Gonzalez.

Wilson caused an estimated $500,000 in damage, but no one was hurt.

He is charged with criminal mischief and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

