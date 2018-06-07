  • Teen shot, killed by half-brother after argument over honey bun, deputies say

    By: Courtney Mickens, Fox13Memphis.com

    Updated:

    FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - A Fayette County, Tennessee, teenager was shot and killed after arguing with his half-brother over a honey bun and a small amount of money, according to investigators.

    Officers responded to a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the 8900 block of Feather Chapel Road about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

    Investigators said they found 18-year-old Marcus Jones dead from a gunshot wound at the scene.

    Deputies took 34-year-old Jerome Howse, the victim's half-brother, into custody.

    >> Read more trending news 

    After a brief investigation, deputies said they determined the pair had been arguing over a small amount of cash and a honey bun.

    Howse was charged with second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

    The sheriff said there is no bond set at this time.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen shot, killed by half-brother after argument over honey bun, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    UPS human resources supervisor fired for allegedly posting racist…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Baby dies after eating lethal amount of crack, police say; mom charged

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crocodile leaps from water, kills pastor during baptism in lake

  • Headline Goes Here

    2018 CMT Music Awards: Winners list