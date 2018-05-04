  • Teen stabbed with scissors after pulling student's dress up, police say

    By: Fox13Memphis.com

    Two students in Tennessee were issued juvenile summonses after a stabbing at a Memphis school, police said. 

    According to a police report, a male student pulled up a girl's dress inside classroom of Central High School. The victim then grabbed a pair of scissors and tried several times to stab the student before she connected, police said.

    The boy was treated by a nurse at the school.

    He said he was only playing and never exposed the victim, the police report said. 

    The male student was issued a juvenile summons for sexual battery, police said. The female student was issued a juvenile summons for aggravated assault. 

     

