Teen takes 'Danny DeVito' to prom, actor takes 'teen' to shows set

A Pennsylvania teen decided she needed a big name to take to prom so she took actor Danny DeVito to the dance. Well, sort of. Allison Closs took a cardboard cutout of DeVito to the night out, WHTM reported.
Her efforts got noticed, going viral, with photos getting all the way to the actor known for such roles on the television shows “Taxi” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and movies “Batman Returns” and “Throw Mama from the Train.”
DeVito, though, turned the tables on Closs and took her cutout to the set of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” WHTM reported.
Co-star Rob McElhenney posted the photo of the “date” to his Instagram account with the caption, “Hey Allison - I heard you took cardboard Danny to prom. What a coincidence. He took a cardboard Allison to Paddy’s.”
Thank you SO, SO MUCH @RMcElhenney and @DannyDeVito for fulfilling my dream of visiting Paddys Pub from @alwayssunny !! pic.twitter.com/EJiLZ3V4Qy— Allison Closs (@TheYABookLover) June 5, 2018
