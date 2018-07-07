Tennessee man stole Walmart trailer full of merchandise, police say

Walmart and other retail stores have dealt with shoplifters for years. But this was retail theft on a massive scale.
Indiana police arrested a Tennessee man and charged him with stealing a Walmart trailer full of merchandise, WNDU reported.
Josephvon Johnson, 42, of Jackson, Tennessee, was arrested in Mishawaka, Indiana, and charged with stealing a Walmart trailer from a store in Lansing, Illinois, WNDU reported. Several people were unloading the trailer and bringing the goods into a residence, police said.
Walmart workers were dispatched to the home to reclaim the lost inventory, WXIN reported.
The case is under review by the Saint Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.
